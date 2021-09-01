Libertas Partners Reiterates Buy Rating for Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical (LON:FUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Libertas Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 102 ($1.33) price target on the stock. Libertas Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 166.74% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Futura Medical from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 102 ($1.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of FUM opened at GBX 38.24 ($0.50) on Tuesday. Futura Medical has a 12 month low of GBX 12.15 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 40.75. The firm has a market cap of £109.78 million and a PE ratio of -38.24.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

