WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE WPP opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. WPP has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WPP by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About WPP

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

