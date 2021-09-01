ZINC Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, ZINC has traded 59.2% lower against the dollar. ZINC has a market capitalization of $26,454.14 and approximately $496.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00058940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00118992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.24 or 0.00835106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00049253 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

