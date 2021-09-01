NFTb (NFTB) Price Down 20.8% This Week

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. NFTb has a total market cap of $18.45 million and $3.53 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTb has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00135879 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.65 or 0.00162417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,567.50 or 0.07462309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,879.03 or 1.00150879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $480.69 or 0.01005492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTb Coin Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTb using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NFTBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.