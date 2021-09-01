Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $83.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

