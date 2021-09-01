37,911 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $662,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on STX. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

