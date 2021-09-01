Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11.79 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

CCI opened at $194.69 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.89.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

