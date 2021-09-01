McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.76 billion-$254.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.75 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.13.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $204.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.85, for a total transaction of $38,184.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,534 shares of company stock worth $3,351,751 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

