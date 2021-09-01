Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $860,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $502.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.01 and a 200-day moving average of $486.47. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $321.77 and a 1-year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

