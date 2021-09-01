BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Down 15.4% in August

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 483,600 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 571,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $310.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.77. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

