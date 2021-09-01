HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.62

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.62 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 172.62 ($2.26). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 172.60 ($2.26), with a volume of 1,496,091 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.84. The company has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

