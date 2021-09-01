The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Short Interest Down 16.5% in August

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the July 29th total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market cap of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

