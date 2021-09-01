Short Interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Declines By 15.9%

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 433,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Axcella Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

