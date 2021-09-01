The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.75

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.75 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 41.50 ($0.54). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 130,814 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of £48.08 million and a P/E ratio of -137.50.

About The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

