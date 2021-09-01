Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stock Position Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $272.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.61. The company has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $277.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.94.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.