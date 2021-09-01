Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,104 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,318.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comcast by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Comcast by 283.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Comcast by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $278.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $60.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

