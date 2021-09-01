Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $323.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $208.19 and a twelve month high of $326.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

