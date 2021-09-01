Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

GAIN opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $497.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.