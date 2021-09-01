Gladstone Investment Co. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.
GAIN opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. Gladstone Investment has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $497.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
