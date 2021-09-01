UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

UIL Limited (LON:UTL) announced a dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:UTL opened at GBX 273.16 ($3.57) on Wednesday. UIL has a one year low of GBX 145.60 ($1.90) and a one year high of GBX 286.80 ($3.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 273.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.34. The company has a market capitalization of £229.64 million and a PE ratio of 27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Get UIL alerts:

In other UIL news, insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 4,023 shares of UIL stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £10,942.56 ($14,296.52).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.