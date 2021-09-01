Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SVBI opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. Severn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million during the quarter.

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

