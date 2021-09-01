Grafton Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 8.50 (LON:GFTU)

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GFTU opened at GBX 1,398 ($18.26) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,267.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,155.48. Grafton Group has a twelve month low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,470 ($19.21) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,254.17 ($16.39).

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.