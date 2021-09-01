Fifth Third Bancorp Has $26.18 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,693 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $26,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,613,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,783 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,451,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,574,000 after purchasing an additional 206,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,733,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,055,000 after purchasing an additional 257,279 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,045,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,551,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $105.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

