Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,769 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Las Vegas Sands worth $23,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth about $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $116,229,000 after purchasing an additional 576,642 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 505,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

