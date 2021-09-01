ProVise Management Group LLC Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 22.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of JCI opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.25. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $75.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.