ProVise Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 57,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 153,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,638 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.