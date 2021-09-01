ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 189 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

ProVise Management Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 192.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $468.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $450.41 and its 200 day moving average is $432.47. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $286.18 and a 12-month high of $476.53.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.