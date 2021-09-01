Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 48.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $433.70 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.87 and a 200 day moving average of $430.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.