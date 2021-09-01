Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.02.

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

