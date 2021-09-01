Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.02.
Shares of SNDR opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.47. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 50.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the second quarter worth about $163,000. 23.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.