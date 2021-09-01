Trillium Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

SPGI opened at $443.82 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $446.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.73 and its 200-day moving average is $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

