Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $205,000 in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

Shares of OKE opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

