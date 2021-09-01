Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) PT at $54.50

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

GMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their price target on GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens upgraded GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.96. GMS has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GMS will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.16 per share, for a total transaction of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GMS by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

