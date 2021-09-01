The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,964,566 shares of company stock valued at $49,540,425. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.