Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives $12.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARESF shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.01. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

