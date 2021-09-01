Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

REG stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock worth $1,252,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 36.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

