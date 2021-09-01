Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNYY opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.49. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $3.09 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

