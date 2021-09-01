Meristem Family Wealth LLC Invests $256,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the second quarter valued at about $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.09.

