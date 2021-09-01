1,621 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $210.87 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.31 and a 200-day moving average of $222.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.