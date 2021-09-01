Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $352.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $352.55.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of BURL opened at $299.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $189.99 and a 12 month high of $357.34. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

