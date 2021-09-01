J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,119 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,119 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $21.37.

