Meristem Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,000 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,494,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,617,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,594,000 after acquiring an additional 767,550 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

MGM opened at $42.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.10. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $45.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In related news, EVP John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $433,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,150 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

