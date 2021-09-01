Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total transaction of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 690,921 shares of company stock valued at $171,227,395. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

salesforce.com stock opened at $265.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $259.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.60. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

