Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,854 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of BOND opened at $111.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.70. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

