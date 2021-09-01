Investors Purchase High Volume of Personalis Call Options (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,065 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,153% compared to the average volume of 85 call options.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total value of $94,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $2,467,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,039,763.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,958 shares of company stock worth $5,120,957 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm has a market cap of $940.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.15 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

