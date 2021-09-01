Investors Purchase High Volume of Crucible Acquisition Put Options (NYSE:CRU)

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 980 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,860% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Crucible Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRU opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69. Crucible Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

