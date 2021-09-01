Short Interest in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Drops By 14.9%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 29th total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 281.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank of Canada raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.04 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

