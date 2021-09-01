Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4,140.37

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,140.37 ($54.09) and traded as low as GBX 4,045 ($52.85). Unilever shares last traded at GBX 4,045 ($52.85), with a volume of 1,728,440 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,381.82 ($57.25).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,180.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,140.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 36.93 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,356 shares of company stock worth $75,003,336.

Unilever Company Profile (LON:ULVR)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

