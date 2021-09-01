Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.04

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €24.04 ($28.28) and traded as high as €26.70 ($31.41). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €26.68 ($31.39), with a volume of 1,611,499 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.60 ($31.29).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.10.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

