Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $151.68

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.68 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 65.04 ($0.85). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 66.74 ($0.87), with a volume of 4,656,820 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on CINE. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Get Cineworld Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £957.20 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 69.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 151.57.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.