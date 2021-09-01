zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $258.15

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €258.15 ($303.71) and traded as high as €393.60 ($463.06). zooplus shares last traded at €393.40 ($462.82), with a volume of 28,533 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZO1 shares. Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on zooplus in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €390.00 ($458.82) target price on zooplus in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on shares of zooplus in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €390.00 ($458.82) price target on shares of zooplus in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, zooplus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €324.00 ($381.18).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €305.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €259.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.82.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

