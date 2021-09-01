Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CRZBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.